You are such an inspiration for all of us: Neeraj Chopra to Devendra Jhajharia

Neeraj Chopra hailed Devendra Jhajharia after the javelin thrower won a silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday hailed Devendra Jhajharia after the javelin thrower won a silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Javelin throwers Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) event on Monday.

Neeraj, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, congratulated the two para-athletes on their outstanding performances in the Games.

"Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a bronze," Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Neeraj had thrown 87.02 metres in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold.

Coming back to the para-athletes, Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58.

