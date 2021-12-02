Velammal win world school chess

By Express News Service

CHENNAI; Grandmasters D Gukesh, R Praggnanandha, Leon Mendonca along with International Master Pranav and Rindhya helped Velammal Nexus beat Saco Oliveros of Peru 3-2 in the final to clinch the world chess championship title in Dubai. Velammal Nexus was one among top 12 teams across the world to qualify for the over-the-board segment.

Throwball selection trials

The trials for selecting the men and women teams of the Chennai district to participate in the state championship will be held at Jaigopal Garodia MHSS, Kolathur on December 5 at 8 am. The 19th senior state throwball championship for both men and women being organised by the Tamil Nadu Throwball Association will be held at Ramanathapuram from December 10 to 12.

No play on Day 3 due to rain

The third day’s play between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh of the Cooch Behar Trophy being played at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat was washed out due to rain. Tamil Nadu had posted 325 and in reply, MP were 215 for 3 in 66 overs on Day 2.