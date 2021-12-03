STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

UN General Assembly adopts Olympic Truce for Beijing 2022

It calls for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022, from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February.

Published: 03rd December 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks past the Olympic rings on the exterior of the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, which will be a venue for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb.

A man walks past the Olympic rings on the exterior of the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, which will be a venue for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. (AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The resolution entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" was adopted on Friday by consensus and co-sponsored by 173 Member States at the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (GA) in New York.

It calls for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022, from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games.

The resolution "underlines the importance of cooperation among the Member States to collectively implement the values of the Olympic Truce around the world, and emphasises the important role of the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the United Nations in this regard".

It also expresses "the expectation that the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be a meaningful opportunity to harness the power of sport to advance the world by fostering an atmosphere of peace, development, resilience, tolerance and understanding, and welcoming all the delegations of National Olympic and Paralympic Committees to participate in the Games".

"The IOC very much welcomes the great support for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 by all the UN Member States, expressed through the adoption by consensus of the Truce Resolution," said IOC President Thomas Bach as per an official release.

In the speech, the IOC President stressed the importance of peace and solidarity in our divided world: "By adopting this resolution, you are supporting the mission of the Olympic Games to unite the best winter sports athletes of the entire world, without any discrimination whatsoever, in peaceful and respectful competition."

The Olympic Truce has a 3,000-year-old history, dating from when the Ancient Greeks established the "Ekecheiria" - a sacred truce - to allow the participation in the Olympic Games of all athletes and spectators from the Greek city-states, which were otherwise almost constantly engaged in conflict with one other.

In the speech, he also reminded the UN General Assembly about the consequences of the pandemic and the challenges the world is facing today.

"This has taught us one lesson: we can only go faster, we can only aim higher, we can only become stronger if we work together. This is why the IOC amended the Olympic motto to: Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together," said the President.

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), also stressed the importance of the resolution: "At the International Paralympic Committee, our vision is to make for a more inclusive world through Para sport. We believe that sport can bring people of all backgrounds together in peace and have a transformational impact on societies."

"We have already shown this year how the Paralympic and Olympic Games are a showcase for human endeavour, resilience and hope," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beijing 2022 United Nations Olympic Truce Winter Paralympic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp