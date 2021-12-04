STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shrikrishna wins maiden national 6-Red snooker title

Twenty-one-year-old S Shrikrishna, an MA student of Vivekananda College, Chennai who plays for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won his maiden men’s 6-Red Snooker

Published: 04th December 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Twenty-one-year-old S Shrikrishna, an MA student of Vivekananda College, Chennai who plays for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won his maiden men’s 6-Red Snooker title at the SAGE billiards and snooker nationals in Bhopal. Shrikrishna beat former national snooker champion Manan Chandra 49-10, 69-0, 50-4, 71-0, 58-8, 2-58, 33-24, 33-28. In women’s, ace cueist Vidya Pillai beat promising Varshaa Sanjeev 29-18, 19-31, 03-32, 33-29, 10-26, 26-7, 42-0 to lift the trophy. 

Ajith Ram’s effort in vain
S Ajith Ram’s 5 for 43 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Goa by nine runs by VJD method in the pre-quarterfinals of the BCCI-men’s Under 25 inter-state ‘A’ trophy one dayers played at Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bengaluru. Put into bat Goa made 207. In reply, TN were 158 for 7 in 30.2 overs when rain stopped play. Brief scores: Goa 207 in 46.3 ovs (Tunish Sawker 86, S Ajith Ram 5/43, V Gowtham 3/28) bt TN 158/7 in 30.2 ovs (S Aravind 48).

John blanks Dharshan
John from SNS Club blanked Dharshan of QBG-Shooters 2-0 in the best-of-3 frames first-round match of the Parlor and Club snooker ranking event. Results (R-1): John (SNS Club) bt Dharshan (QBG-Shooters) 2-0, Rohit (Snooker Point) bt Raven (SNS Club) 2-0, Ranal (QBC) bt Raja (QSchool) 2-1, Ashwin (QSchool) bt Harish (QBC) 2-1, Dinesh (QBG-Porur) bt Rajkumar (QBG-Shooters) 2-0, Sasi (QBG-Zone) bt Saravanan (QBG-Shooters) 2-0, Vicky (SL) bt Sriram (Snook City) 2-1, Akash (Snook City) bt Praveen (QBC) 2-1..

