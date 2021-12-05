STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sindhu settles for silver in BWF World Tour Finals

Published: 05th December 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu, Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

BALI: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal after going down meekly to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21 12-21 in the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals here on Sunday.

The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean, who dictated terms from the word go.

On the day, An was brilliant in net play as well as with her baseline game, never allowing the two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler to make a comeback into the match that lasted only 39 minutes.

Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.

This was Sindhu's third final appearance in the tournament.

She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

