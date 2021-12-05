STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

UP Yoddha leave team base, enter bubble ahead of PKL-8

The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru.

Published: 05th December 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

FILE | Patna Players in action during the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the GMR sports-owned UP Yoddha on Sunday left for Bengaluru to enter a bio bubble there ahead of the tournament.

PKL-8 starts in Bengaluru on December 22.

The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru.

The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine on reaching Bengaluru.

As per COVID-19 protocols, a mandatory RT-PCR test will be conducted on each member every 72 hours.

UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, who also is a product of their state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, will kick off their campaign on the opening day itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi league
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp