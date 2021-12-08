STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID hits women's ACT: Indian hockey player tests positive, match against Korea cancelled

There is no official word on what happens to India's remaining schedule in the tournament after this development.

India's Gurjit Kaur scores a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo

India women's hockey team (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DONGHAE: A member of the Indian women's hockey team participating in the Asian Champions Trophy here has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the cancellation of its match against hosts and defending champions Korea on Wednesday.

After a Hockey India source confirmed to PTI that one player has tested positive, the Asian Hockey Federation too issued a statement about the development on its twitter handle without elaborating on the details of the player concerned.

"The Asian Hockey Federation regrets to inform that a positive Covid test result has been received from yesterday's routine testing for a member of Team India.

"Today's match at 15:00 between Korea and India is therefore not taking place. Further information will be provided soon," the AHF tweeted.

However, there is no official word at this point on what happens to India's remaining schedule in the tournament after this development.

The team is due to take on China on Thursday in its next match.

The pandemic had cast its shadow on the tournament on Monday itself when India's second match against Malaysia was cancelled due to COVID-related issues.

Malaysia was forced to be absent from at least the first two days of the competition after one of its players, Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in South Korea.

According to sources, just like Malaysia, the Indian contingent is likely to undergo quarantine after the positive result.

Last edition's runners-up, India had earlier thrashed a lowly Thailand 13-0 with drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scoring five goals.

India are the highest-ranked team taking part as they sit ninth in the International Hockey Federation's women's rankings.

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

