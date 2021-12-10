Los Angeles Olympic 2028: Boxing, lifting off priority

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee is set to include skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing in the list of 28 priority sports at the 2028 Olympic in Los Angeles. According to IOC, the executive board has decided to have these sports. The EB has chosen to keep boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon as optional sports.

The IOC in a statement said they might find their way into the 2028 Olympics if they address their concerns. “Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon may potentially be included in the LA28 Initial Sports Programme by the IOC Session in 2023 if by then the respective IFs have demonstrated to the IOC EB’s satisfaction that they have addressed...” their concerns.

For boxing, AIBA has to “demonstrate that it has successfully addressed the ongoing concerns around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability, and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes”. For weightlifting, the IWF must “demonstrate its transition towards compliance and an effective change of culture...they must successfully address the historical incidence of doping in the sport...”