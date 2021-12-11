STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian Rowing Championships: Indian rowers strike gold, silver medals

The double sculls pair of Arjun Lal Jat, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Ravi clinched gold while debutant Parminder Singh bagged silver in single sculls.

Published: 11th December 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Arjun Lal Jat, Parminder Singh and Ravi

(From left) Arjun Lal Jat, Parminder Singh and Ravi. (Photo| EPS)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian rowers had a good day at the ongoing Asian Championships in Thailand as they struck a gold and a silver medal on Saturday. The double sculls pair of Arjun Lal Jat, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Ravi clinched gold while debutant Parminder Singh bagged silver in single sculls.

In double sculls, the Indian pair finished first in 6:57.88 minutes ahead of teams from Thailand, China, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Singapore. The silver won by Parminder on his debut will hold a great importance as he became the first civilian from the country in several years to bag a rowing medal in an international meet. The single sculler clocked 8:07.32 minutes to finish behind his Uzbekistan counterpart in the race.

It is learnt that Parminder didn't get the boat proportionate to his body weight (above 95kg) and this might have slowed him down as he was leading in the first 500 m. "The boat we hired here was for rowers between 75 kg to 90 kg. As I was overweight, water was getting in the boat because of which it was lying low. I cannot say that forced me to finish second but I can say with certainty that I have learnt a lot in my first international experience," 20-year-old Parminder told The New Indian Express.

Despite the race being his maiden in the international circuit, Parminder improved a lot in just a couple of days. He was last among the five contestants in the preliminary race held on Thursday but better his show to finish on the podium. "After the last place finish in prelims, coaches and fellow rowers gave me valuable suggestions to counter the windy condition. Their advice helped a lot," added Parminder.

His father Inderpal Singh, who is with the Indian contingent in Thailand and India's first Olympian in rowing, said the medal will motivate Parminder to do better and come up with a great show in the 2022 Asian Games.

"He is not with the Army but was allowed to use every facility at the Army Rowing Node in Pune to sharpen his skills. Commanding officer Colonel Sandeep Chahal, national coaches Ismail Baig, Bajrang Lal, Gurdarshan Singh apart from Rajesh Kumar, Karmbir Singh trained him at the national camp. The Rowing Federation of India also supported him a lot to make it happen," said Inderpal.

India can expect more medals on Sunday with its rowers scheduled to compete in the five finals on the final day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Rowing Championships Arjun Lal Jat Ravi Parminder Singh
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp