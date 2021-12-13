Indian National Racing Championship: Grand double for Chirag Ghorpade, Arjun Balu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coimbatore veteran Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) and Chirag Ghorpade, the schoolboy from Bengaluru lit up the track in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship 2021 with dominating performances in their respective categories on a rain-marred Sunday at the MMRT.

Chirag topped the third of the triple-header on Sunday after local teenager Dillon Zacharaiah took the honours in the second outing for his maiden win in this class.

Balu, the 47-year old ace from Coimbatore brought into play all his vast experience to complete a double in the premier Indian Touring Cars class after starting from P3 (reverse grid) in a "wet race" following a bout of heavy showers in the afternoon.

Having won the first race on Saturday, Balu started behind two Rayo Racing polos of Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakah. Balu played a waiting game before getting a jump on the two Hyderabad drivers for another brilliant win.

Tamil Nadu to organize South Zone National basketball meet

The Tamil Nadu Basketball Association will be organising the south zone senior national basketball championship at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium from December 13 to 17. Apart from TN, teams from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry will vie for top honours. The teams for the senior national regional basketball championship will be announced later based on their performance in the camp.

Teams:

Men: P Baladhaneswar, M Aravind Kumar, M Lokeswaran, H Muin Bek, E Anantharaj, R Karthik, J Justin Gnanaraj, G Siva Balan, B Soorya, A Aravind, P Jeevanantham, U Vishnu Prasad; Head coach: S Baskar; Coach: D James

Women: M Nishanthi, A Ashmitha, I Amirtha, T Dharshini, S Lakshmi Priya, S Rajeswari, J Parthipa Priya, J Ishwarya, J Monica Jayaseeli, R Sruthy, B Neeta, Donna Elsa

Head coach: R Delhi Raj

Coach: M Gayathri