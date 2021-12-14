STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Covid pandemic effect: Sports ministry spending down 38 per cent in 2020-21

The ministry also said that this year (2021-22) the allocated Rs 1960.14 crore is 19.13 per cent more that what it received as budget estimate of Rs 1600 crore in 2019-20.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry spent roughly 38 per cent less than their allocated budget in the last financial year (2020-21) due to the pandemic. This was revealed during a reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

The ministry said that Rs 2100.42 crore was allocated. It incidentally turned out to be the highest for the department of sports but due to pandemic, the revised estimate stood at Rs 1313.40 crore. Almost all centres except where elite athletes were training were shut during lockdown. Majority of national events could not be held and that impacted the spending.

The ministry also said that this year (2021-22) the allocated Rs 1960.14 crore is 19.13 per cent more that what it received as budget estimate of Rs 1600 crore in 2019-20. The revised estimate for 2019-20 was Rs 2000 crore. For the 2021-22 cycle, the figure will be available later.

A significant drop was noticed in the assistance to National Sports Federations due to lack of events and training during pandemic. In 2019-20, Rs 300.85 crore was the revised budget for NSF assistance, while in 2020-21, the ministry spent Rs 132 crore from its budget allocation of Rs 245 crore.

According to the document furnished by the ministry, its flagship scheme Khelo India had taken the biggest cut. The Khelo India Games could not be held because of the pandemic and its revised estimate stood at just Rs 328.77 crore after receiving the maximum budget of Rs 890.42 crore.

17 sexual harassment cases

There have been 16 cases of sexual harassment inside the Sports Authority of India premises in the last three years. However, figures show that the number of cases have declined since 2018 when 7 cases were recorded. According to the ministry, the SAI has recorded 17 cases of sexual harassment from 2018 to 2021. 

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the ministry revealed that "SAI has informed that 17 sexual harassment complaints have been received during the last three years". The ministry said that "these cases have been reported from centres of SAI located in Thiruvananthapuram, Benguluru, Kolkata, Gandhi Nagar, Lucknow and NCT of Delhi". In 2018 there were seven cases, while in 2019 the figure came down to six. Interestingly, during 2020, when most of the centres were shut due to Covid, the case was just one and it rose to three in 2021.

The ministry informed that the complaints were dealt with as per "Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012". To prevent such incidents the SAI has put in place all possible arrangements and put in place "a mechanism for redressal of complaints have been put in place in all the training centres of SAI".

According to the reply, 16 complaints were received "involving employees of SAI and where the occurrence has taken place within the SAI complex". All these cases have been disposed of as per established procedure. One case, however, was outside the SAI premises and involved a coach and criminal proceedings are under way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sports Ministry
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp