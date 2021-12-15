STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arshin ton puts TN on the back foot

Opener Arshin Kulkarni raised 138 runs for the third wicket with Sachin Dhas which enabled Maharashtra get a handsome lead.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Arshin Kulkarni’s 170 helped Maharashtra bag a lead of 131 runs over Tamil Nadu on the second day of the BCCI-Cooch Behar Trophy (Under-19) Elite ‘C’ group third round match being played at CK Pithawala grounds, Surat. Maharashtra were all out for 326 with Tamil Nadu medium pacer VP Diran picking up five wickets. Opener Arshin Kulkarni raised 138 runs for the third wicket with Sachin Dhas which enabled Maharashtra get a handsome lead.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 195 and 9 for no loss in 3 ovs vs Maharashtra 326 in 89.2 ovs (Arshin Kulkarni 170; VP Diran 5/53, B Aaditya 3/84).

Kerala outplay Andhra
Kerala defeated Andhra Pradesh 106-47 in a men’s match of the south zone senior national basketball championship organised by Tamil Nadu Basketball Association at JN indoor stadium here on Tuesday. 
Results: Men: Kerala 106 (Sejin 24, Pranav 19, Jishnu 17) bt Andhra Pradesh 47 (Harsha 9); Karnataka 98 (Anil Kumar 19, Aravindh Kumar 17, Priyan 14 ) bt Telangana 67 (Raju 12, Rajat 10). Women: Telangana 90 (Pushpa 18, Suthesha 18 , Gulabsha 13) bt Andhra Pradesh 53 (Dhanalakshmi 10, Pallam 10). 

MOP Vaishnav cagers clinch title
MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the basketball title in the INFINI national sports fest tournament held at PES University, Bengaluru. In the final MOP Vaishnav defeated PES University 71-28.
Results: MOP Vaishnav bt RVCE 55-32; MOP Vaishnav bt KJC 47-21; MOP Vaishnav bt PES University 71-28.

TN junior volleyball selection trials
The Volleyball Federation of India has formed a selection committee to pick the Tamil Nadu state boys’ and girls’ teams for the 47th junior national volleyball championship to be held at Burdwan, West Bengal from December 25 to 30. The trials will be on December 17 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Chennai at 7 a.m.  Players born on or after Jan 1, 2003 are eligible to participate in the championship.

The selection committee will comprise of P Balachandran (chairman), representative of TN State Olympic Association, M Prabhakaran, J Nadarajan. GE Sridharan, national coach will coordinate selection of both the boys and girls team. Players should produce the birth certificate issued by corporation/municipality/ aadhar card /mark sheet / passport in original during age screening.

TN junior chess tournament
Salem District Chess Association will organise the 49th Tamil Nadu state junior Open (under-19) FIDE rated chess championship and 34th Tamil Nadu state junior girls (under-19) FIDE rated chess championship at Mahendra College of Engineering, Salem from December 20 to 24. The entry fee, be it regular or special, should be routed through the respective district chess association. Entries close on December 17 with P Palaniappan, international arbiter, Ph: 9994655586; e-mail: arun@salemchess.com.

