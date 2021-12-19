STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Great becomes greater

After securing 1st Worlds medal, Tai one hit away from top prize

Published: 19th December 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying will meet Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles final on Sunday | AFP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three years ago, Tai Tzu Ying was on a golden run, racking up wins for fun. She was near-flawless with her masterful strokes. Entering the World Championships, she was expected to keep up the hot streak and enter the medal rounds.

After getting the better of Beiwin Zhang in the third round, breaking the record of the longest winning streak (31 consecutive wins) in the process, she was just one hit away from securing a medal at the marquee event. However, He Bing Jiao, her quarterfinals opponent, had other ideas.  Having lost just to the World No 1 just a month back in the Malaysia Open decider, Jiao chose a bigger stage to extract revenge. 

Next year in Basel, Tai Tzu had faltered at the same stage, losing to India’s PV Sindhu who went on to claim a historic gold medal.

On Friday, Tai Tzu turned the tables on Sindhu, thereby finally adding her first World Championships medal in her decorated trophy cabinet. Having broken the jinx, she was in action against Jiao in the semifinals in Huelva (Spain) on Saturday. Playing with a free mind, the determined Tai Tzu showed her fighting spirit to knock out Jiao in three games (21-17, 13-21, 21-14). 

“The most important thing for me is to overcome my own limits, to try my best in every match. And when my fans support me, that will motivate me to reach higher,” Tai had said after her win against Sindhu.
Having gone higher than ever before in her career, now Tai Tzu has the chance to claim the top prize. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will be up against familiar rival Akane Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi beat Zhang Yi Man of China 21-19, 21-19 in the next match.

The No 2 seed from Japan could prove to be a stern test for Tai Tzu. In their last meeting in 2019, Yamaguchi had trumped the Chinese Taipei shuttler in straight games. With most top-ranked shuttlers, the stats show that Tai Tzu has been clearly dominating. But in the case of Yamaguchi, it is close (Tai Tzu leads 10-7 in head-to-head record). That only suggests that the final on Sunday is likely to be a close tussle between modern marvels in women’s badminton.

Results (semifinals) 
Women’s singles 
Tai Tzu Ying (TPEx1) bt He Bing Jiao (CHNx8) 21-17, 13-21, 21-14; A Yamaguchi (JPNx2) bt Z Yi Man (CHN) 21-19, 21-19.

Mansi and Aditi enter main draw
Budding star Mansi Singh was one of the shuttlers to book a spot in the main draw of the ongoing BAI series senior tournament in Chennai. The UP girl beat Divya 15-5, 15-7 on Saturday. Telangana's Meghana Reddy M also entered the main draw with a 15-7, 15-7 win over Jerlin Anika J. Tasnim Mir and Aditi Bhatt were other talented shuttlers who reached the business end of the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tai Tzu Ying
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp