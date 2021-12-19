STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not satisfied with world championships bronze, but it's stepping stone for future: Lakshya

The 20-year-old from Almora signed off with a creditable bronze after losing an extremely close semifinal 17-21 21-14 21-17 to seasoned compatriot Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday.

Published: 19th December 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | Twitter @lakshya_sen)

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | Twitter @lakshya_sen)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not satisfied with a bronze medal in his maiden World Championships, Lakshya Sen has vowed to go for the gold next time, even as the young shuttler trains his eyes on the All England Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"It has been a long tournament and it is difficult to take such a loss when you are so close.

I, at least, got a bronze, but I am not happy.

I'm not very satisfied with the performance in the semifinals," Sen, who squandered a slender 15-13 lead in the decider, told PTI.

"I played a lot of good matches, faced some tough opponents, even in the semifinal it was a close match, it could have gone in anybody's favour.

The medal is something to look forward to, next time I will go for the gold." With this medal, Sen joined his mentor -- the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019)  as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece.

"It is a good thing that in my first world championship, I made it to the semifinals and joined Prakash sir but I am looking forward to winning many more medals and events like him. Especially, I want to win the All England Championships, like him."

"The bronze medal is a big confidence booster for me, it is a stepping stone for future tournaments."

TAGS
BWF World Championship Lakshya Sen Bronze medalist
Comments

