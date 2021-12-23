Stage set for para-badminton national championship

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Batch by batch, players from across the country have started arriving at the temple city to take part in the para-badminton national championship, an event which will be held at two venues from December 24 to 26.

The event, which was originally supposed to be held in March last year, will be conducted at the East Coast Railway Indoor Stadium and Udaan Badminton Academy.

Around 500 para-shuttlers, including 70 international players, are expected to participate in various categories (men's singles, women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles). Local hero Pramod Bhagat, who created history by winning India's first-ever badminton gold at the 2020 Paralympics, will be the star attraction.

Other big names who'll feature during the meet are Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Parul Parmar, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Tarun Dhillon, Prem Kumar Ale and Raj Kumar.

"I thank the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Govt of Odisha for all the support. I wish the Para Badminton National Championship, 2021, a huge success. All the best," Kamala Kanta Rath, president of Para Sports Association of Odisha, said.

R Vineel Krishna, Commissioner Cum Secretary Dept. of Sports and Youth Services Govt of Odisha, said, "Odisha is proud to be supporting the national para-badminton championships. We have lot of potential in this field and we will continue to encourage our para sportspersons and quite confident that they will bring laurels to the state and country."

Para Sports Association of Odisha, along with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Govt of Odisha, in association with K.C. Memorial Trust and Udaan Badminton Academy will jointly organise the three-day long meet under the aegis of Paralympic Committee of India and Badminton Association of India.