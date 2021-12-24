Denied participation, Kerala para athletes stage protest at event venue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as eight differently-abled athletes from Kerala staged a protest here at the East Coast Railway Indoor Stadium, the venue for the 4th National Para-Badminton Championships. The three-day event began on Friday. The protesting para shuttlers claimed they were not allowed to compete in the ongoing event.

"The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) didn't allow para shuttlers from Kerala to compete because of the Sports Association for Differently Abled, which had illegally obtained affiliation with the national governing body. The ongoing issue also meant that Kerala's para athletes will not be able to compete in the FISA International Championships scheduled in Dubai in February," said international para athlete Kishor AM.

Kishor along with Vineesh MR, Manju PR, Sanoj MS, Abdul Muneer K, Shafurudeen, Nibin and Jitno Thomas reached the competition venue all the way from Kerala despite knowing that they wouldn't be allowed to compete. The national championship is being jointly organised by the PCI and the Badminton Association of India under the aegis of the Government of India.

It is learnt that the protesting para shuttlers are from Physically Challenged All Sports Association Kerala, which according to Kishor was earlier affiliated to the PCI.

"15 para athletes, including those who competed in the last national championship, are battling to compete in the ongoing event. Although I have approached the High Court to allow us participate in this national championship, the hearing was adjourned seeking replies from the respondents," added Kishor.

He also claimed that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has ordered an inquiry into the issue after a complaint was lodged by the para athletes with the Prime Minister. Para athletes in Kerala are on strike in the hope of participating in the championship, said Kishor.

"I am not sure whether we will get a chance to take part in the three-day championship. But we all came a long way from Kerala, with a true sportsman spirit and we will cheer for the para shuttlers, said Vineesh.