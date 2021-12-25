UTT Table Tennis Championships: Uttar Pradesh's Divyansh Srivastava bags title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Divyansh Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh defeated Jash Modi 4-3 to win the youth boys' U-17 title at the UTT national ranking south zone championships held at Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium at Puducherry.

Results:

(Youth U-17):

Boys: Divyansh Srivastava (UP) bt Jash Modi (Mah) 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8.

Girls: Kavyashree Baskar (TTTA) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 1-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

U-13 cricket tournament

Budding children from various academies in the city will be in action during the India Pistons Cricket Academy U- 13 cricket meet to be held at CPT-IP grounds from December 27 to 30. The eight teams in the fray have been divided into two groups comprising four teams each.

Tamil Nadu women chess meet

Tiruvarur District Chess Association will organise the 50th Tamil Nadu state women's chess championship from January 2 to 6 at Thirumathi Rasammal Thirumana Arangam, Thiruvarur. All players from Tamil Nadu are eligible.

Entry fee, be it regular or special, should be routed through the respective district association. Entries close on December 29. For details, contact: 9442115117.