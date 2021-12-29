P V Sindhu keen to learn new skills and strokes as packed schedule awaits next year

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the immediate focus for PV Sindhu is on the India Open which is expected to begin from January 11, the Olympic medallist wants to be selective over the tournaments she competes in.

With the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games also set to be held this year, Sindhu wants to focus on her fitness and sharpen her skillsets as the women's singles category is an ultra-competitive field right now.

"We have continuous tournaments and I will definitely pick and choose and make sure that I am a hundred percent fit to play the tournament. I will discuss this with my coach and my team and accordingly I will make sure to train harder and learn new skills and strokes. It will be tough to decide right now but we'll make sure to look at which tournaments to play," said Sindhu during a promotional event in Kochi on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old admitted that it was important not to drop the intensity even in training with just weeks left for the India Open that will mark the start of a busy year.

"It's gonna be a busy schedule with Commonwealth and Asian Games. So definitely trying out and working on my skill because it is very important in the women's singles, almost all the top ten women are of the same standard. So it is very important to practise on your skills and strokes every single day because it is very important," she said.

Sindhu has been the poster girl for badminton in the country alongside Saina Nehwal and the star shuttler suggested that for other female shuttlers to emerge and follow in their footsteps, they need to put in the extra effort as the standards are high.

"Women players who are doing well but yeah there is a bit of a gap after me and Saina. I think you have to work really hard to come up to that level because just working for one year or two years is not going to make any difference and you have to see how the standards are and practise accordingly. Sometimes, you might feel we are doing well and we are mentally and physically fit but if you look at international standards and to match up to that level, it is very important that there is individual focus," she added.