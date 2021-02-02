STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxing Federation of India elections: Mary Kom bats for incumbent president Ajay Singh

Mary Kom has recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Published: 02nd February 2021

Six-time world champion Mary Kom

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

After being postponed twice, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections is set to be held in Gurugram on Wednesday. The outcome could change the fate of the sport in the country. Current president Ajay Singh, who has been in office since 2016, will be challenged by former Mumbai Cricket Association chief Ashish Shelar for the top post.

On the eve of the big contest, star boxer MC Mary Kom made it clear who she's rooting for. "Ajay Singh has stood by all the players, their needs and requirements. In my long stint in boxing, he probably is the only administrator who has whole-heartedly only thought good for Indian boxing and the boxers, right from the juniors to the elites," she said.

"Support like that gets the best out of the players and you can see that from the remarkable performances boxers have produced in the last four year," Mary Kom, who's currently training in IIS, Bellary, said.

Kom's sentiments are true in regards to boxers' performance inside the ring. Ever since Singh's arrival, the boxers have improved leaps and bounds. The fact that nine Indians, a record number, have qualified for Tokyo Olympics so far is a testament to that.

"Earlier a top player like me also had to struggle in the red tapes of the federation but since BFI came into existence, Ajay Singh personally ensured best coaching and support staff and initiated year-long camps for players. And results of the efforts he put in are here for all of us to see. Today we have developed a strong bench strength with more than 4 to 5 world class boxers in each weight category," the six-time world champ said.

In order to ensure 'free and fair polls', the International Boxing Association (AIBA) will be sending an observer to oversee proceedings. The elections were originally supposed to be held in September but were postponed to December because of the pandemic before being deferred further.

It is a must for the BFI to conduct the elections in order to get sports ministry recognition.

(With inputs from agencies)

