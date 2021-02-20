'No arms and ammunition allowed': Airport ordeal for shooter Manu Bhaker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games goldwinning shooter Manu Bhaker was in for a tough time at Delhi airport on Friday. Travelling to Bhopal for training, she was stopped for carrying arms and ammunition.

She could fly out only after tweeting her problem and drawing the attention of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The 19-year-old alleged she was stopped for carrying guns despite having clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

She also accused an Air India staff of misbehaving and deleting from her phone photos she took while being 'harassed'.

In a tweet at around 9 pm, Bhaker wrote: "IGI Delhi. Going to Bhopal.. I need to carry weapons & ammunition. Request @ airindiain Officials to give respect... & please don’t ask money. I have @DGCAIndia permit."

Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje were tagged in it. Soon came another tweet, saying she was asked to pay Rs 10,200. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were tagged in this. It seems her problems ended following the intervention of the sports minister. "Thank you @ KirenRijiju sir. Got boarded...," she later tweeted.

Thank you every one and all who help me.Especially Who made my boarding possible. Few also think May be one sided and I got undue advantage. Sport ministry bears all my expense spent by me in any form Very clear if I had to pay for any wrong or right reason it’s Govt money. pic.twitter.com/ztU7KH1BwX — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) February 20, 2021

Travelling with gun is allowed

Shooters are allowed to carry arms and ammunition while travelling by plane, provided they have license and clearance from DGCA and the national federation.