STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'No arms and ammunition allowed': Airport ordeal for shooter Manu Bhaker

She also accused an Air India staff of misbehaving and deleting from her phone photos she took while being 'harassed'.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Commonwealth Games goldwinning shooter Manu Bhaker was in for a tough time at Delhi airport on Friday. Travelling to Bhopal for training, she was stopped for carrying arms and ammunition.

She could fly out only after tweeting her problem and drawing the attention of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The 19-year-old alleged she was stopped for carrying guns despite having clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

She also accused an Air India staff of misbehaving and deleting from her phone photos she took while being 'harassed'.

In a tweet at around 9 pm, Bhaker wrote: "IGI Delhi. Going to Bhopal.. I need to carry weapons & ammunition. Request @ airindiain Officials to give respect... & please don’t ask money. I have @DGCAIndia permit."

Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje were tagged in it. Soon came another tweet, saying she was asked to pay Rs 10,200. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were tagged in this. It seems her problems ended following the intervention of the sports minister. "Thank you @ KirenRijiju sir. Got boarded...," she later tweeted.

Travelling with gun is allowed

Shooters are allowed to carry arms and ammunition while travelling by plane, provided they have license and clearance from DGCA and the national federation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manu Bhaker Manu Bhaker airport Delh airport Indian shooter ordeal
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp