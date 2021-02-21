STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Medals for all Indian women at Montenegro boxing meet

An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya notched up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova in +81kg weight category.

Published: 21st February 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2015, Alfiya Pathan wanted to be a badminton player when she joined the Divisional Sports Complex at Nagpur. However, the interest soon switched to boxing as she watched youngsters training in the ring under the guidance of coach Arun Bute. Given the fact that her elder brother Shakib Pathan was also pursuing boxing, Alfiya decided to give the sport a try.

Six years later, on Saturday, she claimed India's first gold at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Bar, Montenegro on Saturday. An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya notched up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova in +81kg weight category.

In fact, such was the dominance of Indian girls that all ten of them assured themselves a medal in the meet. Apart from Afiya, Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Vinka (60kg) also won the finals while Raj Sahiba (75kg) and Gitika (48kg) finished with a silver medal each.

The achievement makes more sense given the difficulties the team faced while reaching the venue. "We had to change four flights (New Delhi to Chennai, Chennai to Dubai, Dubai to Belgrade and Belgrade to Budva) to reach Budva only to know that the venue has been changed due to strict lockdown norms," Bhaskar Bhatt, women's national youth coach, told this daily.

However, Bhatt was all praise for the Boxing Federation of India for sending the Indian contingent despite all difficulties. He also lauded AIBA (world governing body) for making the event possible.

"The venue was shifted to Bar, but it was just a 40-minute bus ride from Budva and the organisers did a wonderful job by ferrying us to the new venue," Bhatt added.

Apart from three gold and two silver, India won a bronze as well. As many as two boxers have reached the finals while a couple of them were about to take on their opponents in the last-four stage at the time of filing this report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alfiya Pathan Indian boxers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp