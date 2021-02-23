STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

On a ship or a hall, Vijiender Singh is ready to rumble again

​Though there are whispers going on for a few days, Vijender’s Twitter handle did announce about a fight next month. Dates and opponents are yet to be finalized. Venue too.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vijender, who won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Vijender, who won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On land or water? On a cruise ship or in a boxing hall or outside? Vijender Singh’s next fight could be anywhere. If insiders are to be believed, feelers have been sent and permissions are being sought. A ship could be a heady alternative. Of course, it’s early days and in these times of the coronavirus, nothing is certain unless the bell is rung for the first round.

​Though there are whispers going on for a few days, Vijender’s Twitter handle did announce about a fight next month. Dates and opponents are yet to be finalized. Venue too.

Vijender, who won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. is itching to put on the gloves and step into the ring as early as possible. Lockdown had been cruel to sportspersons and as a professional fighter, Vijender too endured the predicament of cancelled bouts, loss of revenue and sporadic, half-hearted training. 

The easing of lockdown brought him into the gym: the place that he considers his home. By October he started training, increasing load and intensity as time progressed. By January first week, he felt the leather on his gloves brushing against the face of an opponent. Sparring finally did start.While Vijender doesn’t know much about the logistics of the fight, he did speak about his training. March seems to be the month he is expecting to be on his feet waltzing and caressing against the face of an opponent in a professional bout.

“These days we are not sure what would happen next,” he said philosophically over the phone. “I hope things fall in place. What I can do is talk about my training that is going on well.”

Due to lockdown, his jaunts abroad have stopped. He is now training at home with his fr­iend, teammate and now coach Jai Bhagwan. “He is my coach,” he said.

“We are having some good sessions. After we were allowed to train I started too. I had been doing a bit of fitness drills at home during lockdown too so that I did not put on much we­i­ght.”

The sparring sessions became intense only from January. He sparred with boys from his boxing cradle Bhiwani, Faridabad and Gurugram. “It was nice to train with those youngsters. I helped them too with their boxing,” he said. He started with two and then four rounds of boxing. Then increased it to six and now he can extend his fight to 10 rounds.

“We increased it gradually and now I am comfortable fighting 10 rounds.”

Like any athlete, he too is expecting sports to continue in whatever way it can because “sports usually cleanses us and gives us hope and a different perspective towards life”. As he strides towards March, the only expectation he has got is a good opponent and a spectacular fi­ght next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijiender Singh
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp