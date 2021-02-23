Reforms not on agenda of Equestrian Federation of India AGM

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a writ petition filed against it on March 3, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has issued a notice for holding its 59th annual general meeting (AGM) on March 21 in New Delhi.

The last hearing was held on February 10.

Surprisingly, the agenda of the AGM doesn’t have anything on the amendment of EFI’s statutes to bring it in compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 as directed by a sports ministry in a November 2020 letter.

The sports ministry while renewing the federation’s recognition by a year through a letter dated November 26, 2020, asked the body to bring its constitution and governance structure in line with the Sports Code.

The amendment of statutes was also among a slew of measures suggested by court-appointed observer SY Quraishi in his report to the Delhi High Court on February 9.

The observer through his systematic reformation process also suggested that the EFI should hold elections in terms of the amended statutes and the Sports Code.

An administrator appointed by the court could help the body in organising the elections, suggested Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India, in his report. The posts of president and vice-president (administration) are vacant following an order from Delhi HC last year.

“Five members of the executive committee, who were elected on July 24, 2016,” said an official.