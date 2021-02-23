STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Reforms not on agenda of Equestrian Federation of India AGM

The observer through his systematic reformation process also suggested that the Equestrian Federation of India should hold elections in terms of the amended statutes and the Sports Code. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a writ petition filed against it on March 3, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has issued a notice for holding its 59th annual general meeting (AGM) on March 21 in New Delhi.

The last hearing was held on February 10.

Surprisingly, the agenda of the AGM doesn’t have anything on the amendment of EFI’s statutes to bring it in compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 as directed by a sports ministry in a November 2020 letter.

The sports ministry while renewing the federation’s recognition by a year through a letter dated November 26, 2020, asked the body to bring its constitution and governance structure in line with the Sports Code.  

The amendment of statutes was also among a slew of measures suggested by court-appointed observer SY Quraishi in his report to the Delhi High Court on February 9.  

The observer through his systematic reformation process also suggested that the EFI should hold elections in terms of the amended statutes and the Sports Code. 

An administrator appointed by the court could help the body in organising the elections, suggested Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India, in his report. The posts of president and vice-president (administration) are vacant following an order from Delhi HC last year.

“Five members of the executive committee, who were elected on July 24, 2016,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equestrian Federation of India
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp