Ashvin, Ananya & Vaarish shine in state squash meet

It is the first tournament in this discipline in Chennai since the pandemic.

Published: 26th February 2021 09:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three unseeded squash players — Ashvin Ganesh (boys’ U-17), Ananya Narayanan (girls’ U-15), Vaarish Sawlani (senior) stole the show by beating the higher-ranked opponents on the first day of the Tamil Nadu state closed championship conducted by Tamil Nadu Squash Rackets Association (TNSRA) at the Indian Squash Academy on Thursday. It is the first tournament in this discipline in Chennai since the pandemic.

Results (day 1)

Boys: U-11: R16: Shrrinith bt Rudra 11-2, 11-1, 11-5; Pakshal bt Vinit 11-8, 11-13, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6; Saravananbt  Vedant 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-5; Dharvin bt Sharvesh 11-5, 11-0, 11-2; Udhay bt Prajwell 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Aravind bt  Pratam 11-2, 11-5, 11-2; Aryaan bt Keshav 11-1, 11-3, 11-2. 
U-13: R16: Darshil bt Adithya 11-4, 11-3, 11-3; Meyyappan bt Yash 11-3, 12-10, 11-4; Lakshmana bt Prithvi 11-2, 11-7, 11-2; Shrrinith bt Aarush 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; Ijaz bt Lingesh 11-0, 11-3, 11-5; Lokesh bt Devdarsen 11-3, 11-6, 11-2. 

U-15: R16: Arihant bt Shravin 11-0, 11-2, 11-1; Ijaz bt Meyyappan 11-1, 11-2, 11-2; Darshil bt Aravind 11-0, 11-6, 11-4; Rahul bt Aarush 11-4, 11-0, 11-6; Sandhesh bt Adithya 11-1, 11-3, 11-5; Paygun bt Advaith 11-7, 11-4, 11-3; Jai bt Anbarasan 11-1, 11-2, 11-3; Aakash bt Dheer 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 .
U-17: QF: Sandesh bt Aakash 11-6, 13-11, 11-8; Ashvin bt Abhay 11-6, 11-4, 11-5. 

U-19: QF: Navaneeth bt Abhay 11-3, 11-4, 11-5; Adhil bt Sreekartikeyan 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Arihant bt Kautham 11-2, 11-2, 11-7; Shreemann bt Meyyappan 11-7, 11-5, 11-2 . 

Girls: U-13: QF: Ananya bt Shreya 11-0, 11-1, 11-0; Priya bt Sangamithra 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Yaavnaa bt Kriya 1-6, 11-3, 7-11, 11-2; Sahana bt Harshini 11-0, 11-2, 11-0. U-15: QF: Ananya bt Amritha 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 

Men: R32: Guhan bt Kautham 11-2, 11-2, 11-3; Navaneeth bt Kautham  11-2, 11-2, 11-3; Navaneeth bt Anand 11-1, 11-3, 11-0; Kishore bt Raghul 11-3, 11-4, 11-2; Dinesh bt Solomon 11-4, 11-6, 11-6; Vaarish bt Murukesh 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11; Kissan bt Chirag 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7; Avinash bt Sathya 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 11-6; Velavan bt Adhil 11-3, 11-3, 11-2.

