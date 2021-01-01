STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Karnataka High Court stays registrar's order, BSFI announces office-bearers

Given the court's order dated December 30, the returning officer Veeranna G Tigadi, district and sessions judge (retired), has announced the election results. 

Published: 01st January 2021 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big relief to the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, Karnataka High Court has granted an interim stay on the order issued by the District Registrar of Societies, Bengaluru. The registrar, through an order dated December 5, had cancelled the BSFI's elections.

Given the court's order dated December 30, the returning officer Veeranna G Tigadi, district and sessions judge (retired), has announced the election results. The federation has also sent the order along with names of newly-elected office-bearers to the sports ministry seeking its recognition.

"Court observed that the order issued by the District Registrar of Societies on December 5 cancelling the election of the BSFI was erroneous. It has also granted an interim stay on the order," Sunil Bajaj, BSFI secretary-general, told this daily.

Earlier, the BSFI was scheduled to declare the results in its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled on December 12 in Bengaluru. However, the same could not be done because of the registrar order. Ace cueist Pankaj Advani's coach, Arvind Savur, had challenged the BSFI elections through his petition after which the registrar cancelled the polls.

As only a single nomination was received for each post of office-bearers, the candidates were supposed to be elected unopposed. With the Karnataka High Court paving way for declaration of the results, Pune-based businessman Rajan Khinvasara has been elected as BSFI president. Bajaj retained his post of
secretary-general while HR Rathan Kumar will continue in his role as treasurer.

Sunil G Morajkar, Vijay Goel, Soumini Srinivas and Pradip Kumar Saraogi were elected as vice-presidents. "We have sent the court order and election results to the sports ministry as the latter has instructed us to conduct polls latest by December 31, 2020. Now as everything has been sorted out, we are expecting ministry's recognition for the BSFI in a day or two," said Bajaj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Billiards and Snooker Federation
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp