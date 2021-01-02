STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC stays registrar's order, BSFI announces office-bearers

Given the court's order dated December 30, the returning officer Veeranna G Tigadi, district and sessions judge (retired), has announced the election results.

Billiards

For representational purposes

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big relief to the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, the Karnataka High Court has granted an interim stay on the December 5 order issued by the District Registrar of Societies, Bengaluru cancelling BSFI's elections.

Given the court's order dated December 30, the returning officer Veeranna G Tigadi, district and sessions judge (retired), has announced the election results.

The federation has also sent the order along with the names of newly-elected office-bearers to the sports ministry seeking its recognition.

"The Court observed that the order issued by the District Registrar of Societies on December 5 cancelling the election of the BSFI was erroneous. It has also granted an interim stay on the order," Sunil Bajaj, BSFI secretary-general, told The New Indian Express.

Earlier, the BSFI was scheduled to declare the results in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on December 12 in Bengaluru. However, the same could not be done because of the registrar order. 

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani's coach, Arvind Savur, had challenged the BSFI elections through his petition after which the registrar cancelled the polls. As only a single nomination was received for each post, the candidates were supposed to be elected unopposed.

With the Karnataka High Court paving way for the declaration of the results, Pune-based businessman Rajan Khinvasara has been elected as BSFI president. Bajaj retained his post of secretary-general while HR Rathan Kumar will continue in his role as treasurer. Sunil G Morajkar, Vijay Goel, Soumini Srinivas and Pradip Kumar Saraogi were elected as vice-presidents.

"We have sent the court order and election results to the sports ministry as the latter has instructed us to conduct polls latest by December 31, 2020. Now as everything has been sorted out, we are expecting ministry's recognition for the BSFI in a day or two," said Bajaj.

