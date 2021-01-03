STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Badminton player Kento Momota tests positive for COVID-19, Japan pulls out of Thailand events

Momota was looking forward to make his international comeback in Bangkok, a year after sustaining a career-threatening injury to his eye socket following a car accident on the way to Kuala Lumpur airp

Published: 03rd January 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kento Momota of Japan hits a return against South Korea's Son Wan-ho in their men's singles semi-final match at the Hong Kong Open badminton tournament. (Photo | AFP)

Kento Momota of Japan hits a return against South Korea's Son Wan-ho in their men's singles semi-final match at the Hong Kong Open badminton tournament. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World number one Kento Momota's long-awaited return to the international circuit got delayed after the Japanese tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his national team to pull out of upcoming events in Thailand, Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Sunday.

Momota was looking forward to make his international comeback in Bangkok, a year after sustaining a career-threatening injury to his eye socket following a car accident on the way to Kuala Lumpur airport just hours after winning the Malaysia Masters last January.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) can confirm that Japan's men's singles world No.1 Kento Momota has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a mandatory PCR test at Narita Airport in Tokyo en route to Bangkok, Thailand earlier today," BWF said in a statement.

"Nippon Badminton Association (NBA) has subsequently withdrawn all its singles and doubles players from the YONEX Thailand Open (12-17 January 2021) and TOYOTA Thailand Open (19-24 January 2021).' The 26-year-old, who won the All-Japan championships last week in his first competition since that accident, had gathered with the rest of the national squad at the National Training Centre at Kita, Tokyo on January 2."

"The entire Japanese team was due to fly out to Bangkok, Thailand for the badminton tournaments on the evening of January 3," BWF said.

The governing body said that it will "will invite replacement players and pairs for both tournaments from the list of reserves already scheduled to arrive into the 'Asian Leg Bubble' in Bangkok on or before 4 January and with a Certificate of Entry into Thailand."

The Asia leg events will lose a lot of sheen with national teams from Japan and China both withdrawing from the tournaments, the first in Asia since the COVID-19 shutdown last March.

China had pulled out due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kento Momota Kento Momota coronavirus
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp