STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swimming camp from January 11, SA exposure trip in March

The federation has announced 18 names (12 men and 6 women) including top swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat.

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Swimming Federation of India will be conducting a senior national camp at home for the first since pandemic from January 11 to February 21 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

The federation has announced 18 names (12 men and 6 women) including top swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat. The swimmers have to submit a Covid-19 negative certificate before joining the camp.

All protocols put forth by the Sports Authority of India will be followed. "This is a conditioning and preparatory camp," Swimming Federation of India (SFI) secretary-general Monal Chokshi told this newspaper.

Interestingly the camp will be without chief national coach Pradeep S Kumar who is still in Dubai. In his absence, senior coach Nihar Ameen and two others will be overseeing the camp. One of India's top swimmer Sajan Prakash's name is missing from the list.

Due to lack of game time in 2020, the federation is planning to have exposure trips around March-April and is hoping the pandemic situation to get better by then. South Africa is the preferred venue as of now. The team would train at a high-performance centre in Pretoria. There is a possibility that the contingent might also go to Turkey to consult a biomechanical specialist.

"As of now, our choice is to go to South Africa for an exposure trip that will involve both competition and training. Tentatively, it will be around March-April for 60 days. There are three competitions in South Africa during that period and are Olympic qualification events too. But everything depends on the travel restrictions and other protocols in place," Chokshi elaborated.

According to Choksi, with June 27 being the cut-off date for Tokyo Olympic qualification, the priority is to get the swimmers get as many competitions as possible. As of now, six Indian swimmers — Khade, Prakash, Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Makhija and Advait Page — have achieved the B qualification, which doesn't guarantee a ticket to Tokyo.

"There are Olympic qualification competitions in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore but we are not sure whether they would allow teams from outside to compete," added the secretary-general. 

Nationals likely in June The federation is not planning to host national competition any time soon. "Maybe in June-July," said Choksi.

"Most of the pools in the north and east India are closed. Kerala allowed pools to operate only a few days ago. It will not be fair to host the nationals now."

List of campers: Men: Kushagra Rawat (Delhi), Srihari Nataraja (Karnataka), Mihir Ambre (Maharashtra), Adhithya D (TN), Sanajay C J (Karnataka), Danush S (TN), Siva S (Karnataka), Supriya Mondal (RSPB), Sreedep Mondal (Bengal), Anand AS (SSCB), Viraj Prabhu (Maharashtra), Emil Robin Singh (TN). Women: Maana Patel (Gujarat), Rujuta Khade (Maharashtra), Shivangi Sarma (Assam), Divya Satija (Haryana), Shivani Kataria (Haryana), Chahat Arora (Punjab).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swimming Federation of India Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence Srihari Nataraj
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp