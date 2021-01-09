TT senior nationals in February, Olympic qualifiers in March

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) is aiming to complete the senior nationals by February in Sonepat after ITTF (world body) sent an updated events calendar which includes the resumption of tournaments from March.

The latest calendar released by the world body includes two WTT events in Doha while there is also the prospect of the Continental and World Qualifiers for the Olympics. All of these are set to be held in Doha and a bio-bubble is going to be created for all paddlers.

Therefore, TTFI wants to conclude the senior nationals within the third week so that the top paddlers get a few days' break and also have the chance to travel for the tournaments.

"Dates will be confirmed soon but the plan is to conduct the nationals before February end so that players have some time before taking part in the international events. The senior nationals will be held in Sonepat," TTFI secretary MP Singh told The New Indian Express.

Among the international events, the Continental Qualifiers, which will be from March 13-15, is of utmost significance for India's paddlers who are yet to qualify. The likes of G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal will all be vying for that coveted spot. After the Continental Qualifiers, the World Qualifiers will take place from March 16-19.

The senior nationals will signal the start of the national calendar and will be followed by junior and youth nationals from March 3-13. The last event will be for the sub-juniors which will start on March 15 and conclude on 25.

"Safety is our priority and hence, the age group tournaments will be conducted last. We will have a further meeting next week to decide the dates for the seniors and have a discussion with the various states regarding entries," the secretary added.

