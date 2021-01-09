STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

TT senior nationals in February, Olympic qualifiers in March

The latest calendar released by the world body includes two WTT events in Doha while there is also the prospect of the Continental and World Qualifiers for the Olympics.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) is aiming to complete the senior nationals by February in Sonepat after ITTF (world body) sent an updated events calendar which includes the resumption of tournaments from March.

The latest calendar released by the world body includes two WTT events in Doha while there is also the prospect of the Continental and World Qualifiers for the Olympics. All of these are set to be held in Doha and a bio-bubble is going to be created for all paddlers.

Therefore, TTFI wants to conclude the senior nationals within the third week so that the top paddlers get a few days' break and also have the chance to travel for the tournaments.

"Dates will be confirmed soon but the plan is to conduct the nationals before February end so that players have some time before taking part in the international events. The senior nationals will be held in Sonepat," TTFI secretary MP Singh told The New Indian Express.

Among the international events, the Continental Qualifiers, which will be from March 13-15, is of utmost significance for India's paddlers who are yet to qualify. The likes of G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal will all be vying for that coveted spot. After the Continental Qualifiers, the World Qualifiers will take place from March 16-19.

The senior nationals will signal the start of the national calendar and will be followed by junior and youth nationals from March 3-13. The last event will be for the sub-juniors which will start on March 15 and conclude on 25.

"Safety is our priority and hence, the age group tournaments will be conducted last. We will have a further meeting next week to decide the dates for the seniors and have a discussion with the various states regarding entries," the secretary added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Table Tennis Nationals TT Nationals A Sharath Kamal G Sathiyan
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp