STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Fortunate that competitive hockey is resuming: Beauty Dungdung

With the Indian team scheduled to play a total of six matches between January 18-25, Dungdung said that the tour will give her team much-needed exposure.

Published: 12th January 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SANTIAGO: The Indian junior women's hockey team is currently in Chile's capital city of Santiago, and is already looking forward to taking to the field here against Chile's junior side in their first match of the tour.

One of India's brightest forward players, Jharkhand's Beauty Dungdung, who will be spearheading the Indian team's attack along with the likes of Lalrindiki and Mumtaz Khan, spoke ahead of the upcoming matches and is confident of her team doing well.

"First of all, I would like to thank Hockey India, Sports Authority of India, and hosts Chile, for having organised this tour for our team. We feel very fortunate to be in this position to resume competitive hockey, and with all the protocols in place, we are preparing now to take part in our first match this weekend," said the 17-year-old striker in an official Hockey India release.

"Obviously with the pandemic, we could not play any tournaments last year, but my last memory of playing for the Indian team is a memorable one, as we won the 3-Nations invitational tournament held in Australia in December 2019. It hasn't been easy since then to only take part in limited sports activities back at camp in Bengaluru, but we feel really confident in our abilities, and we have all been putting in the work to make sure we are ready to compete here in Chile," expressed Dungdung, who idolises former India captain Asunta Lakra.

With the Indian team scheduled to play a total of six matches between January 18-25, Dungdung said that the tour will give her team much-needed exposure.

"We know we have these six matches against a tough opponent. First, we play two matches against Chile and then four matches against their senior team, which gives us great exposure, and our team is really looking forward to gaining as much as we all can from this tour," said Dungdung.

The Indian junior women's hockey team will face Chile junior team on January 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beauty Dungdung Indian Junior Womens Hockey Team Indian Junior Womens Hockey Indian Womens Hockey Team Indian Womens Hockey Indian Hockey Hockey Indian
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp