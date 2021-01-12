Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy test positive for Covid-19

By ANI

BANGKOK: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and badminton player HS Prannoy have tested positive for coronavirus. Both players, who were competing in the Thailand Open, have been taken to the hospital for further tests.

A walkover was given to Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia, who was to play her first-round match of the Thailand Open against Saina on Tuesday.

As a result, Selvaduray moved to the second round of the tournament without competing in the first round. Meanwhile, Saina's husband Parupalli Kashyap has also been taken to hospital but his report status is not yet confirmed.

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive for COVID. They have been taken to the hospital. P Kashyap has also been taken to hospital but his report status is not confirmed yet," sources told ANI.

Last week, Saina had raised concerns over the fitness of the athletes after physios and trainers were restricted from meeting the badminton players during the entirety of their Thailand tour.

Having undergone coronavirus tests, Saina had asked Badminton World Federation (BWF), to sort the mess as this was impacting the performance of the players on the court.