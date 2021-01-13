STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-world no. 1 Srikanth left with bloodied nose, BWF says working with Thailand Open for 'comfortable' conditions

Srikanth is scheduled to open his campaign against compatriot Sourabh Verma on Wednesday.

Published: 13th January 2021 01:38 PM

Former world number one Srikanth on Tuesday got a bloodied nose after undergoing multiple COVID-19 tests.

By PTI

BANGKOK: Badminton World Federation on Wednesday said it is working with Thailand Open organisers to ensure "comfortable" COVID-19 testing conditions during the tournament after Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was left with a bloodied nose following a test.

Former world number one Srikanth on Tuesday got a bloodied nose after undergoing multiple COVID-19 tests and miffed at the poor treatment of health officials at Thailand Open, the Indian called it "unacceptable".

The (BWF said the Badminton Association of Thailand explained the reasons behind the bleeding.

"Kidambi Srikanth got a bloodied nose after undergoing multiple COVID-19 tests. The athlete had been swabbed three times earlier with the most recent one possibly causing irritation and fragility of the capillaries," the BWF said in a statement.

"Therefore, when the swab was repeated on Tuesday, and factoring in the athlete's tense nature, the position of the stick in the nasal passage was misaligned, which caused the slight bleeding noticed from the tip of the swab."

The world body said Srikanth had no complaints at the time of testing.

"The COVID-19 staff member did not notice any bleeding from the athlete's nose and there was no complaint from Kidambi at that point."

"After about three to five minutes, another athlete from the India team reported that Kidambi had a nosebleed.

"It is not known whether the athlete had blown his nose or stuck tissue up his nostrils which could have caused more blood vessels to rupture."

The sport's world governing body added that it is working with the organisers "to ensure the safest and most comfortable conditions for all players and participants."

Srikanth is scheduled to open his campaign against compatriot Sourabh Verma on Wednesday.

