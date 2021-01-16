Issues with Indian Boxing Federation resolved and the matter is closed: Umar Kremlev

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In just over a month since he took over as the new international boxing association (AIBA) president, Umar Kremlev has been busy. He says he is diligently chalking out plans for transforming the sport.

During an informal zoom interview through an interpreter, he revealed his short-term goals: hosting events and introducing reforms to make refereeing and judging transparent. He also spoke about AIBA's relationship with the Boxing Federation of India. He said the issues that had cropped up because of the shifting of the World Championships from Delhi to Belgrade have been resolved. Rolling out reforms is his priority before taking up matters with the International Olympic Committee for re-entry of the sport into the Olympic fold. Excerpts:

You have already started a few initiatives as part of your reforms, like the anti-doping programme and forming panels, etc.

We need to work really hard and resolve the problems in AIBA in two-three months. Anti-doping is one of our priorities.

Do you think the reforms you have begun will ease the relationships with IOC?

The reforms in AIBA are quite evident and are there for everyone to see. It was high time we started them. The demands of IOC is quite reasonable and our main priority is to reinstate AIBA into the Olympic family. The reforms we have launched will help us get reinstated.

Have you reached out to the IOC and how long will it take to get back into the Olympic family?

I have not reached out to the IOC. Our initiatives are quite promising right now. The concrete steps we have taken are visible. We should start implementing them soon. Then, it will be reasonable to contact the IOC because it’s not about promises but actions. Only after that, we should reach out to them.

Hosting tournaments in 2021 would be your challenge? Boxing World Cup in Russia is one and then there are the World championships. The challenges as you see them and how are you going to raise $3-4 million for each of the events?

As far as competitions are concerned, I am looking at them with caution because of the situation. Our medical team will assess and observe these conditions closely in different countries. I hope the pandemic will be over soon.

I am aware that athletes are looking forward to these competitions. But the health of the athletes and officials are our main priority. We should realise that the easiest thing is to cancel all the tournaments but the hardest one is to host them. That is why we should collaborate with our medical officials and find out what all is required because of the pandemic. We should definitely conduct these tournaments.

Have you finalised the dates for the Boxing World Cup?

It will be hosted in Russia and the Russian Boxing Federation has already paid the necessary license fees. But first, the country should be open for all delegations from all the nations and then the draw should be organised. That is why we have not announced the dates. We will discuss further and settle the matter.

Has the payment dispute between the Indian Boxing Federation and AIBA been settled?

The Indian Boxing Federation is doing fine. Even before the elections, this was asked. I do not see any obstacles for the development of boxing in India. We should only collaborate in this. I am also grateful for the steps the Indian government, the federations and its people have taken to develop boxing in the country.

Has the licensing fee issue with Delhi been solved?

This matter is solved and there are no issues with the Indian Boxing Federation. This matter is closed.

Have you entered into any agreement with sponsors or marketing agencies?

We have not entered into an agreement with anyone as of now. We are in negotiations with sponsors because all the memorandum should be in public. The first step that should be taken is reforms and then we will sign agreements with sponsors. It should take place one or two months from now on. Sponsors are also waiting for the exact dates of the tournaments.

Have you started identifying regions or places to establish AIBA boxing academies?

We will first agree upon the dates for the tournaments. After that, the national federations will choose the exact places to build the boxing academies in Asia, Africa and other regions. We are still working on this along with national federations.

What are the reforms for referees and judges?

We have already defined the criteria and exam. These referees and judges courses will be free of charge for referees and judges.

On the future of international boxing...

I would like to show my work through actions. I would like to convey good wishes to the heads of national federations. Hope the pandemic is over soon and wish all the world stays in good health.

Does AIBA have a plan on Covid-19 vaccines for international boxers?

It should be up to the medical officials to consider the vaccination for athletes. Of course, I would like the boxers to take it by any possible means.

Together with medical officials, we will figure out something. Every national federation has its own government and authorities. So, as AIBA, we are ready to support their beginnings (start). Our priority is the good health of our athletes, coaches and spectators.