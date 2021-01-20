STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Thailand Open: Shuttler HS Prannoy cruises to second round after hard-fought win vs Jonatan Christie

In the first game, Christie defeated Prannoy 18-21 but in the following two games, the 28-year-old put on some fine performances and ensured his spot in the second round.

Published: 20th January 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy (File photo| AP)

By ANI

BANGKOK: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after securing a hard-fought win over Jonatan Christie here on Wednesday. Prannoy registered an 18-21, 21-16, 23-21 win over Christie. It was a tightly-contest match throughout but the Indian managed to go past Christie in the match that lasted for 75 minutes.

In the first game, Christie defeated Prannoy 18-21 but in the following two games, the 28-year-old put on some fine performances and ensured his spot in the second round.

Earlier, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth pulled out of the Thailand Open after he tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital for at least 10 days.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B. has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open. The player produced a positive result to a mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday. It is confirmed positive," the BWF had said in an official statement.

In addition, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in two consecutive sets (21-11, 21-11) to win the 38-minute long match on Tuesday, has also withdrawn from the showpiece event.

"BWF can also confirm Sai Praneeth B. had been rooming with teammate Kidambi Srikanth at the official hotel. In line with BWF protocols, Kidambi has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open and is in strict self-quarantine," the sport's governing body said.

Kidambi had however tested negative on Monday's test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand. "Daily testing protocols have been implemented by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF, including restricting the movement and schedule of the rest of the India team as per tournament protocol. This is to ensure the health and safety of all participants. These restrictions are in place for 14 days and ends on 1 February 2020," BWF had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HS Prannoy B Sai Praneeth Thailand Open Badminton World Federation Jonatan Christie
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp