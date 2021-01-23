'Father of carrom' Bangaru Babu struggling to make ends meet

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

Veteran administrator and carrom player B Bangaru Babu, who has served the game for decades, is in bad shape financially. Regarded as 'Father of Carrom' in the country, 90-year-old Babu has been an administrator par excellence and single-handedly organised carrom tournaments, including international ones.

He suffered a stroke in 2013 while travelling by train from Chennai to Delhi to attend the silver jubilee function of International Carrom Association. His right hand and leg are paralysed. He is a bachelor, staying with his brother in Chennai. His brother is providing food and other basic amenities, but for the

last three years, his brother is finding it difficult to take care of the high medical expenses. "Bangaru Babu was very active till he suffered a stroke in 2013. His financial condition has worsened since 2018. He needs financial assistance to meet his daily expenses for food, diet, diapers, etc. He has a lot of medical expenses, needs to attend the doctor regularly and also needs regular physiotherapy,'' said B Ravi Kumar David, president of Chennai District Carrom Association.

Bangaru Babu served as the secretary (1985 - 1988) and treasurer (1989-2013) of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA) headed by late Dr B Sivanthi Adityan.

He was instrumental in getting recognition for carrom from the Government of India. He managed to get rail travel concessions for carrom players. He mentored ace player Maria Irudayam, who is only carrom player to get an Arjuna award. Babu has helped several players get jobs and settle in life. "There are hundreds of players who got their life settled by getting employment in government jobs under sports quota through the influence of Babu. He was also responsible for bringing out the official laws of carrom which were adopted by International Carrom Federation,'' recalled Ravikumar David.

"When Babu suffered a stroke the CDCA and some players contributed and we gave him Rs 1 lakh. I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government, the sports ministry, sport lovers and carrom players to come forward and support Babu who has dedicated his entire life for the sport," added David.

Bangaru Babu was the chief editor of 'Carrom Courier' English quarterly publication of Tamil Nadu Carrom Association which was well-received by all the players over the world.