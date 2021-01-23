STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'Father of carrom' Bangaru Babu struggling to make ends meet

Bangaru Babu served as the secretary (1985 - 1988)  and treasurer (1989-2013) of the Tamil Nadu  Olympic Association.

Published: 23rd January 2021 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Carrom board

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

Veteran administrator and carrom player B Bangaru Babu, who has served the game for decades, is in bad shape financially.  Regarded as 'Father of Carrom' in the country,  90-year-old Babu has been an administrator par excellence and single-handedly organised carrom tournaments, including international ones.

He suffered a stroke in 2013 while travelling by train from Chennai to Delhi to attend the silver jubilee function of International Carrom Association. His right hand and leg are paralysed. He is a bachelor, staying with his brother in Chennai. His brother is providing food and other basic amenities, but for the
last three years, his brother is finding it difficult to take care of the high medical expenses. "Bangaru Babu was very active till he suffered a stroke in 2013. His financial condition has worsened since 2018. He needs financial assistance to meet his daily expenses for food, diet, diapers, etc. He has a lot of medical expenses, needs to attend the doctor regularly and also needs regular physiotherapy,'' said B Ravi Kumar David, president of Chennai District Carrom Association.

Bangaru Babu served as the secretary (1985 - 1988)  and treasurer (1989-2013) of the Tamil Nadu  Olympic Association (TNOA)  headed by late Dr B Sivanthi Adityan.

He was instrumental in getting recognition for carrom from the Government of India. He managed to get rail travel concessions for carrom players. He mentored ace player Maria Irudayam, who is only carrom player to get an Arjuna award. Babu has helped several players get jobs and settle in life. "There are hundreds of players who  got their life settled by getting employment in government jobs under sports quota through the influence of Babu. He was also responsible for bringing out the official laws of carrom which were adopted by International Carrom Federation,'' recalled Ravikumar David.

"When Babu suffered a stroke the CDCA and some players contributed and we gave him Rs 1 lakh. I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government, the sports ministry, sport lovers and carrom players to come forward and support Babu who has dedicated his entire life for the sport," added David.

Bangaru Babu was the chief editor of 'Carrom Courier' English quarterly publication of Tamil Nadu Carrom Association which was well-received by all the players over the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangaru Babu carrom Father of Carrom
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp