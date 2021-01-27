STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying

PV Sindhu came up short in her first group-stage match in the World Tour Finals against world number one Tai Tzu-Ying.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BANGKOK: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday came up short in her first group-stage match in the World Tour Finals against Taiwan's world number one Tai Tzu-Ying.

Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 to gain some winning momentum ahead of her next match. The 25-year-old Sindhu won the first game 21-19, and it was a hard-fought contest as both participants went back and forth, but in the end, the Indian shuttler won the first game to gain a slight advantage.

However, the second game got off to a contrasting start as Tzu-Ying changed her fortunes and she maintained pressure on Sindhu from the very start. The Taiwan shuttler gained an 11-4 lead in the second game, and Sindhu was left searching for answers. In the end, Tzu-Ying went on to win the second set 21-12, and the match went into a third and deciding game.

In the end, Sindhu did not manage to maintain her composure and she finally ended up losing the third and deciding game.

PV Sindhu is the only Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals as she went all the way in 2018. Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth would also be in action in the World Tour Finals' first round. Kidambi and Sindhu are the only shuttlers from India in action in the ongoing tournament.

The tournament is played by the eight highest-ranked players in the World Tour rankings in each of the five events: men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The eight entries are then divided into two groups of four. The group matches are played in a round-robin format, with the top two finishers in each group progressing to the semis.

Sindhu had crashed out of the Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-final clash last week while Srikanth had withdrawn from the tournament after his roommate Sai Praneeth tested positive for coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tai Tzu Ying PV Sindhu BWF World Tour Finals BWF
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp