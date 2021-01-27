STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar back in Dubai for Desert Classic

Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will hope for a better showing in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Published: 27th January 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will hope for a better showing in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic starting on Thursday after missing the cut at last week's season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Sharma, who ended 2020 with a good set of results, had a disappointing start but he hopes for a better week as he tees off with George Coetzee and Andrea Pavan early in the morning at 7.30 am.

Bhullar goes out in the afternoon wave with Jeff Winther and Justin Walters at 1.10 pm.

The field includes World Number 4 Collin Morikawa, who is excited to return to Dubai as he lines up to play his first European Tour event of the season.

The 23-year-old finished fifth in the 2020 Race to Dubai standings, mainly courtesy of his maiden Major victory at the 2020 US PGA Championship.

He made the trip to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in December in a bid to become the first American to claim the Harry Vardon Trophy before Lee Westwood pipped him to the post with a second placed finish.

Morikawa still managed a top ten placing alongside 2017 European Tour Number One Tommy Fleetwood in the event and he is looking forward to tackling the Emirates Golf Club.

The field includes some other big names like Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Matt Wallace.

There are some others like Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer and Miguel Angel Jimenez as the Dubai Desert Classic turns 21.

