STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Finland's Arctic Lapland bids for 2032 Olympics in climate move

Lapland makes up over a quarter of the Nordic country's surface and is home to some 10,000 indigenous Sami people.

Published: 29th January 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Olympics

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HELSINKI: A tiny town in Finland's Arctic Lapland region is bidding to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, in a tongue-in-cheek awareness-building campaign with serious undertones to draw attention to the effects of global warming.

Salla, the self-proclaimed coldest place in Lapland located just north of the Arctic Circle, launched the international "Salla 2032 Summer Games Candidate City" campaign this week complete with a news conference and a promotional video on YouTube.

In the video, residents of Salla, where temperatures can dip to -50 degrees celsius (-58 degrees fahrenheit), are seen practicing summer sports in full-fledged winter conditions and wondering whether there will any ice and snow left in the area by 2032.

Salla Mayor Erkki Parkkinen told Finnish media that the campaign aims to draw attention to the consequences of climate change.

He described 2032 as a turning point after which Salla, with its population of 3.

400 people, and other Arctic locations will "cease to exist as we know them" with the melting of ice and snow amid ever-warmer winters.

"If we haven't succeeded in halting climate change by then, it is too late. We want to keep Salla as it is, and our winters cold and full of snow," Parkkinen said in a statement.

"So, there was this crazy idea to host the Summer Games in one of the coldest towns on the planet."

A separate Save Salla campaign has been launched with support from Fridays for Future, the youth-led environmental movement set up by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

On Thursday, Salla's Facebook page urged people to get acquainted with the Games' dedicated mascot, a reindeer named Kesa -- summer in Finnish and the other 10,000 reindeers in Salla.

Lapland makes up over a quarter of the Nordic country's surface and is home to some 10,000 indigenous Sami people.

Reindeer herding offers an important means of living for hundreds of Laplanders.

The area of Salla is known among Finns for its pristine nature, consisting of one of Europe's largest wilderness with national parks ideal for hiking, cross-country skiing and other sports and outdoor activities.

Helsinki, the Finnish capital, hosted the 1952 Summer Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arctic Lapland Finland Olympics 2032 Olympics
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp