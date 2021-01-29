Zoja’s mission on wheels

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Zoja Ziya, a 42-year-old government employee from the city, sets a perfect example of how it’s never too late to achieve something if you are determined. Despite having to lose her career as an athlete at the age of 16 after an accident, Zoja made a comeback into running after 20-odd years. She is currently inspiring many women to take up cycling and running.

Zoja has been an active athlete from her schooling days and used to participate in marathons. However, after meeting with an accident during her college days, she had to take a break from her passion. “After my marriage, I thought of restarting my running. Since running and cycling have added benefits to our health, I started doing cross-training in cycling,” says Zoja, who has been cycling for the past two- and-a-half years.

“I started my cycling journey by exploring the local routes and used to ride 15km to 20km everyday. Slowly, I started going on long-distance rides. However, it was during Covid that we got free time to start cycling in order to find ways to raise our immunity,” she said. Zoja won a silver medal for India in Asian Masters Championship held in Malaysia in 2019. She also participated in ultra runs and half marathons held in Kerala and other states.

Currently, Zoja is participating in the Super Randonneur series of rides of 200, 300, 400, and 600km which is being conducted by Audax India Randonneurs. “There are registered cycling clubs in India which conduct the BRM competitions on behalf of Audax India Randonneurs. In Thiruvananthapuram, it is being organised by the Trivandrum Bikers Club. I have already completed the 200km and 300km ride and will be attempting the 400km and 600km.

On completing it, I will be able to win the Super Randonneur title which has probably been achieved only by three women in Kerala. It is my dream,” said Zoja. She, however, opines that due to the pandemic, many events have been delayed but things are getting back to normal slowly. “I believe that running and cycling should be practised but in a balanced manner. I usually cycle once a week where I travel long distances and run twice a week,” she added.

The runner and cycling enthusiast has started a YouTube Channel encouraging more women to take up cycling. Her channel includes riding and running lessons for beginners, tips to prevent injuries while running and cycling, and share awareness on the benefits of cycling among women. “I have already received positive feedback from many including men who have started cycling and running,” said Zoja, who is currently working as a senior assistant at KSFE, Thiruvananthapuram.