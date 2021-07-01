STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth

Published: 01st July 2021 03:27 PM

Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia

Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's greatest Paralympian, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, rewrote his own world record once again as he punched his ticket for the Tokyo Paralympics during a national selection trial here. The 40-year-old, who has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics, sent the spear to a distance of 65.71m during the trial here on Wednesday.

With that effort, he not only sealed a spot for the Tokyo Paralympics but also bettered his own world record of 63.97m, set at the Rio Games in 2016. "Today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, I qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics by setting a new world record of 65.71, breaking my older record of 63.97 in a qualifying event. This was possible because of my family's support, and the efforts of my coach Sunil Tanwar and fitness trainer Lakshya Batra," Jhajharia tweeted in hindi.

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Jhajharia's third Paralympics. He had won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, setting a new world record of 62.15 metres. He then repeated the feat 12 years later at the 2016 Rio edition bettering his own record with a throw of 63.97 metres and becoming the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics.

