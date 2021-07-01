Junior archery camp begins, trials to select Youth Worlds team next week

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the upcoming Youth World Archery Championship to be held at Wroclaw, Poland from August 9, Archery Association of India and SAI have restarted the junior camp at SAI Sonepat on Thursday. It has also been decided to commence a camp for sub-junior (cadet) after a trial on July 6 or 7.

The junior camp currently has a total of 24 archers, six boys and as many girls in both categories (recurve and compound), along with four coaches and support staff. The selection trials shall be held amongst the national campers on July 7 or 8 to select the final team for the Youth World Archery Championship.

"As certain archers also fall in the cadet category, we will invite two more archers from the nationals in each category on the day of the trial and then the final three-member team shall be selected from the trial," a member of the selection committee informed this daily.

Apart from the campers, eight new attendants (two boys and as many girls each from both categories) will have to make their own boarding and lodging arrangements, carry with them a negative RT-PCR report not more than 72 hours old and arrive at NCOE Sonepat on July 7.

In the case of sub-junior archers, cut-off scores have been mentioned and any archer who has shot those scores at any of the Nationals or state championships are eligible. The trials shall be held on either July 6 or 7 over four rounds at 50m for compound archers and 60m for recurve. All archers have to follow the same RT-PCR protocols.

The top six in each category will start the camp following which a final trial shall be conducted from July 12-14 from within those campers to select the final cadet team.

"According to Haryana government directives, not more than 50 participants will be allowed on a given day so we have kept the option of conducting trials on multiple days," the official informed.

Both camps with the final 24 archers will run till August. All non-Olympic camps were cancelled in April following the second COVID-19 wave.