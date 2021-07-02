STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: I have improved a lot since Rio 2016, says javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary

After all these achievements, Sandeep Chaudhary feels his job isn't done yet and has his eyes set on a medal in Tokyo 2020.

World Champion Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary

World Champion Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: World Champion Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary is all geared up for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as he believes he has improved his game since the setback of the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep who represents India in F-44 category said, "My sports journey has been very interesting. At the start of my sporting career, I faced many setbacks including a fourth-place finish in Rio 2016 and missing the podium in World Championships in 2017. It is because of these two losses that I have now become so successful."

"It is because of that hard work after those setbacks that I broke the World Record at the Asian Para Games in Indonesia and again improved the World Record by winning Gold at the 2019 World Championships," he added.

After all these achievements, the 25-year-old feels his job isn't done yet and has his eyes set on a medal in Tokyo 2020. "My target is not completed. So, I will try to give my very best performance in Tokyo," he pointed.

When asked about the preparations for the upcoming showpiece event, Sandeep said, "Preparation is going on very well as compared to last year. My coach is Vipin Kasana who was also my senior so I have a great bonding and understanding with him. By working with him I have improved a lot."

Going to the showpiece event as a World Champion, Sandeep is carrying the expectation of fans. Talking about this, he humbly replied, "It's good that am a World Champion. But my main target in Tokyo is to give my personal best. I request the people of our country to support the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics."

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held in Tokyo between August 24 and September 5.

