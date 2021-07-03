More weight categories in elite and youth boxing from August 1

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to help the sport develop further, the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) has introduced more weight categories for youth and elite boxers at all competitions that are held under its banner. This will come into force from August 1 this year.

The men's weight categories have been increased from 10 to 13 while the women's categories will feature 12 categories instead of 10. In the men's category, the lowest category has been reduced from 49 to 48 kg and will be classified as minimumweight category instead of light flyweight. Featherweight (57 kg) has been re-introduced. Light middleweight (75 kg) and cruiserweight (86 kg) are the other additions. Light flyweight at 50kg and light middleweight (70kg) are the newly-introduced weight categories in the women's corner.

After consultation with its stakeholders, including the Competition Committee, the Women's Committee, and the national federations including the Boxing Federation of India, the AIBA Board of Directors voted in favour of this decision.

"We believe this step will allow a greater pool of boxers to participate in their respective weight categories where they feel most strong and comfortable. This innovation will help boxing to develop from grassroots to elite," the AIBA secretary-general Istvan Kovacs, in a letter to national federations, wrote. "Our president, Mr. Umar Kremlev, is also in full support of this decision as the reform of AIBA's whole competition structure is in process," the letter added.

Earlier in the senior men's section, barring light flyweight and flyweight category, the difference between weight classes was four or more. Now, with this rejig, the weight differences between different weight classes will be lesser. This could ensure a level-playing field and that was another reason why the AIBA and its stakeholders voted in favour of the changes.

"The changes have been made for the safety of boxers by ensuring easier weight management and a more level playing field. The minimum weight for men was reduced from 49kg to 48kg. The spread between the first five categories is 3kg, between the 5th and 7th it is 3.5 kgs, between the 7th and 9th, it is 4kgs, and between the 9th and 10th is 5kgs, 10th and 12th, it is 6kgs. The super heavyweight category starts from 92kg and has no limits," the letter noted.

Earlier, the spread between the top-five weight categories in the women's section was 3 kgs each. Now that has come down to 2 kgs. However, the minimum weight category remains the same at 48 kg. Between the 4th and 8th categories, the difference is 3 kgs. Between 9th and 10th, it is 5 kgs and from the 10th and 11th, it is 6 kgs. The heavyweight weight class remains unchanged at +81 kg.