STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swimming body backs Sajan for Arjuna Award 

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) nominated Sajan Prakash for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Published: 04th July 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sajan Prakash reavealed that he hasn’t been able to train in a pool for a week

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) nominated Sajan Prakash for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Besides, they also recommended Kamlesh Nanavati’s name for the Dhyan Chand Award for his rich contribution to aquatic sports.Sajan, who will be making his second Olympic appearance, became the first ever swimmer to achieve the Olympic Qualifying Time recently. For the historic A mark, SFI president RN Jayaprakash announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh to the swimmer last month. In fact, this is the second time the national swimming body nominated Sajan for the prestigious award. In the past, swimmers like Sandeep Sejwal, Virdhawal Khade, among others, have won the award and the SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi hopes that Sajan will join the list of awardees.

“Sajan was nominated last year too, but he was not considered by the committee. We hope that this year, because he has now proved himself and created a landmark (A cut), he will be considered for the Arjuna Award,” said Chokshi, adding that Sajan was the only one who applied for it.

It is important to mention that Sajan’s coach Pradeep Kumar pushed him to the limits, and helped him punch the Tokyo ticket with strict training. Hence, the contribution of coaches cannot be ignored, and likewise, SFI has not forgotten Nanavati, who has an impressive resume as a swimming coach for around four decades. More importantly, he also coached Manaa Patel who is the lone Indian female swimmer to represent India in the Tokyo Games via the Universality quota.

Nanavati, who represented India in water polo, as a swimming coach produced several national medallists and national record holders as well. The former secretary general of SFI also made a mark for himself in officiating as Director of Competitions at national and international meets and has remained on the technical committee of FINA for water polo.

“The Dhyan Chand Award is primarily for those athletes who have performed during their career at national or international level. But after leaving the sport (as an athlete), they should have given back to the sport. He has given more and enough back to the sport in his four decades of coaching, officiating. Today, he is probably one of the best Director of Competition in the country,” said Chokshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swimming Federation of India Sajan Prakash Arjuna Award
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp