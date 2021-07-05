STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearers at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

One of India's biggest hopes, wrestler Bajrang Punia will be flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8.

Published: 05th July 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:20 PM

Six-time world champion Mary Kom

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be be flag bearers at opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has communicated the decision in this regard to the Organising Committee of the Games.

In a first, India is having two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Games to ensure "gender parity".

This was recently informed by IOA chief chief Narinder Batra.

The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"This is amazing, and I am speechless. I think it's a huge honour to be named the Flag Bearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom," Manpreet was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

"I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career, and it is also a huge moment for hockey.

"I thank the Indian Olympic Association for this great opportunity, and I am looking forward to the responsibility at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo," he added.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its executive board meeting last year, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.

"The IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be  for the first time ever  at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad," IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.

