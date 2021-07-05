STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sajan sets sights on semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

Now, Sajan is eyeing another major goal, which is to reach the semifinals in Tokyo and even get to the finals if things go well.

Sajan Prakash reavealed that he hasn’t been able to train in a pool for a week

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For the last couple of years, one of the main objectives of the elite swimmers in India, including Sajan Prakash, was to achieve the elusive Olympic Qualifying Time (A-mark). 

It finally came true for the Kerala man, who achieved the landmark in the qualifying event in Rome last month. Following his historic feat, even Srihari Nataraj made the A mark in the same meet.

Now, Sajan is eyeing another major goal, which is to reach the semifinals in Tokyo and even get to the finals if things go well. As of now, he does not have much time at his disposal. The quadrennial event is scheduled to start from July 23, and his event  200m butterfly  kicks off with the heats to be held on July 26.

