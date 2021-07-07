STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri reveals grim battle with Covid

Lahiri revealed that he will be taking the seasoned S Chikkarangappa as his caddie to the Tokyo Games.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A smiling Anirban Lahiri greeted select members of the Indian media during a virtual press conference on Wednesday evening. Lahiri, who will be taking part in his second Olympics, wanted to speak to the Indian media as he wanted to spread awareness about Covid, recovering from it and donating to India-specific charities to help the country recover quickly after a devastating second wave. 

His mood turned somber when he got down to explaining his own battle with the virus, which sent him to the emergency room twice and had 'my doctor worried'. 

"I had a pretty serious bout of Covid-19," he said. 

"I was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia, think it was on day five after the onset of the disease when I was asked to visit urgent care facility by my doctor (he contracted the disease in the third week of April). It's quite a scary thing when you hear that. My chest x-ray wasn't positive so I was put on stronger medication. I had to visit the emergency room again when my fever spiked to 104 degrees. My 02 sats were down and my doctor was worried. Luckily, a subsequent x-ray ruled out Covid pneumonia and I began to recover. In all, I had lost about 7.5 kgs in 10 days. Lost a lot of my muscle mass but I was fortunate to have had access to that medication." 

"It's been difficult to watch what's been happening in other parts of the world. It's been a very difficult time. So I really appreciate the PGA tour in helping me to get the word out." 

He also appealed to the wider community to donate to charities if they had the means to do so. When the topic shifted to his game, the 34-year-old was quick to note that 'this is the best I have felt since Covid struck me'. 

"I played some good golf last week. Lots of positives. This week I have tried to work on some of those areas that needed polishing." He will next be in action at the John Deere Classic in Illinois from Thursday.

Chikka to be caddie in Tokyo 

Lahiri revealed that he will be taking the seasoned S Chikkarangappa as his caddie to the Tokyo Games. The World No 416 could be an inspired choice by Lahiri as his technical know-how could be crucial in navigating the course. Lahiri's personal coach, Vijay Divecha, will not be accompanying him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri Tokyo Olympics covid
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp