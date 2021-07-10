STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chikka leaving no stone unturned to help Lahiri

On Sunday, India golfer S Chikkarangappa left for Ahmedabad for two reasons primarily.

S Chikkarangappa

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On Sunday, India golfer S Chikkarangappa left for Ahmedabad for two reasons primarily. Firstly, he wanted to get some training under the watchful eyes of coach Vijay Devecha. More importantly, the Bengaluru man made some important notes as to what Aniban Lahiri, who will take Chikkarangappa as his caddie for the Olympics, has been working on in the last couple of months or so. He wanted to understand if Lahiri has made some changes in his game as well.

It is important to note that both the golfers share the same coach, who recently returned to India after spending more than 70 days with Lahiri in the USA. “I wanted to understand exactly what Anirban is working on his game so that I get a good idea of what are the things I need to watch out for before heading to Tokyo,” Chikkarangappa said.

“Of course (I am also going well prepared). We will also have a discussion over the practice rounds on what we will do and I will see what he is doing and make further notes. It is about me being there and helping him,” he said. 

