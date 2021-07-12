STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Conor McGregor undergoes surgery, vows to return to octagon

Doctors revealed that Conor McGregor broke his left tibia and fibula bones in the opening round of the non-title lightweight bout in Las Vegas. 

Published: 12th July 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Conor McGregor underwent three hours of surgery on Sunday, less than 24 hours after suffering a "clean" break of his left shinbone during a devastating UFC defeat to American brawler Dustin Poirier.

Doctors revealed that McGregor broke his left tibia and fibula bones in the opening round of the non-title lightweight bout in Las Vegas. 

McGregor said in a video message posted on social media that he expects to be on crutches for six weeks before eventually making a return.

"Conor is in recovery after 3 hours of surgery," McGregor's agent Audie Attar said. "The surgery was successful repairing fractures of his tibia and fibula."

He added doctors were "confident that with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the octagon."

Poirier overpowered McGregor on Saturday at T-Mobile arena, winning their trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman snapped his left leg in the waning seconds of the opening round.

The fight was officially ruled as a "doctor's stoppage" at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backwards, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon. 

Poirier then pounced on McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows as the bell sounded to end the round.  It was the second time Poirier had beaten McGregor in six months.

The scheduled five-round rubber match was expected to settle the score and complete the trilogy between the former two-weight UFC champ McGregor and his longtime rival Poirier, who now looks set to get a shot at an undisputed title and establish himself as one of the sport's superstars.

There was plenty of bad blood between the two in the lead up to their third fight. 

McGregor insulted Poirier's wife on social media before the fight and then a second time in the ring as he sat, waiting for the medic to stabilize the leg. 

Before the fight McGregor told Poirier he was going to leave the ring in a box. Instead McGregor had to be carted out on a stretcher.

Poirier said his payback was karma. 

"This guy is a dirt bag," Poirier said in the ring immediately after the fight. "Karma's not a bitch. She's a mirror."

Promoter Dana White said on Sunday that he hopes there is a fourth Poirier-McGregor fight.

Poirier had his own take on how that might play out. "We are going to fight again whether it's in the octagon or the sidewalk," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conor McGregor Conor McGregor Injury Conor McGregor Injury Update Conor McGregor Surgery
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp