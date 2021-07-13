Padmini Rout enters second round of 2021 Women's Chess World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Padmini Rout entered the second round of the 2021 FIDE Women's World Cup at Sochi, courtesy back-to-back wins over WGM Fataliyeva Ulviyya of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

In the best of three games in round 1, she won two and will now face IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran in the second round on Thursday.

In the second game of round 1 on Tuesday, Fataliyeva, playing in white, opened with d4. Padmini replied with Nf6. The game lasted 38 moves.

Earlier, in the first game on Monday, Padmini, playing in white started by playing e4, while her opponent replied with Caro-Cann Defence by playing c6.

In the 36th move when Padmini played Qh8 + Fataliyeva resigned.